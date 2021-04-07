Five Chinese arrested following raid on gambling den in Colombo

Five Chinese nationals, including a woman, have been arrested following a raid on an illegal gambling den in Colombo.

The suspects were arrested following a joint raid conducted by the Colpetty and Bambalapitiya Police on the gambling den located on Lauries Road in Bambalapitiya.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana the Police had seized Rs. 1,088,500 and 2600 Yuan from the gambling den.

He said the suspects will be produced in Court today.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that there will be various attempts to operate illegal gambling dens during the New Year festive season.

He pointed out that gambling has been banned in Sri Lanka and is an offence that could lead to arrest.

The Police Spokesman also cautioned that gambling dens could become hotspots for the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the virus could spread due to people interacting by passing the gaming cards.

DIG Rohana requested the public to remain vigilant and to avoid such locations.

He further said the Police will continue conducting raids on illegal gambling dens operating in the country. (Colombo Gazette)