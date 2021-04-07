Driver of lorry involved in deadly accident in Haggala arrested

The driver of the lorry involved in the deadly accident involving a three-wheeler that took place in the Haggala area has been arrested.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect was produced in Court yesterday and has been remanded till 27th April, 2021.

He said the driver of the lorry had fled after the vehicle had crashed into a three-wheeler on April 1st.

DIG Ajith Rohana said three female passengers of the three-wheeler had died in the accident, while the driver of the three-wheeler is still in a critical condition.

He said the assistant of the lorry had been arrested at the time of the accident, while the driver had fled the area.

The Police Spokesman said the driver was arrested in Matale yesterday (Tuesday) following investigations conducted by the Nuwara Eliya Police. (Colombo Gazette)