AG authorises ban on 11 Islamic Organisations

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has authorised the ban of 11 Islamic organizations in Sri Lanka.

The organisations include the Sri Lanka Thawheed Jamaath.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the Islamic organizations were proscribed due to their links to extremist activities.

The United Towheedh Jamaath, Ceylon Thawheed Jamath, Sri Lanka Thawheed Jamaath, All Ceylon Thowheedh Jama’ath, Jamiyathul Ansaris Sunnaththul Mohamadiya, Dharul Adhar @Jamiul Adhar, Sri Lanka Islamic Student’s Movement, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Al-Qaeda, Save the Pearls, and Super Muslim are among the organizations authorised to be proscribed.

The move follows the Government’s decision in March to proscribe a number of Tamil diaspora groups, including some influential organizations based in the UK.

The Government also banned a number of individuals based in the UK, Germany, Italy, Malaysia and several other countries. (Colombo Gazette)