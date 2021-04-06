Seylan Bank installs new ATM at Rathnapura Teaching Hospital

Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, recently installed a new off-site ATM unit at Rathnapura Teaching Hospital, enhancing convenience to the public to effect emergency cash transactions. The new ATM will allow customers in the vicinity to carry out their transactions in the hospital at any given time of the day without the hassle of having to commute a distance.

The ATM was ceremonially opened by Dr Anoj Rodrigo, Director of the Rathnapura Teaching Hospital and Mr Delvin Pereira, Deputy General Manager Branches ZONE II, Seylan Bank. The participants in attendance included the President of the Rathnapura Hospital committee, Members of the Hospital committee, Seylan Bank Area Manager of Rathnapura, and Branch Manager of Rathnapura Seylan Bank.

With a growing purpose towards offering the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers, Seylan Bank continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its presence in the banking sector with over 172 Branches Island-wide and a growing ATM network of over 216 units.

About Seylan Bank

The Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank's national long-term rating revised upward, from 'A-(lka)' to 'A (lka)'. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020.