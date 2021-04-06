SAT launches F5 portfolio to deliver secure digital experiences

South Asian Technologies (Pvt) Ltd, is pleased to announce its appointment to be a distributor for F5 within Sri Lanka and Maldives to deliver secure digital experience to enterprises.

The cutting-edge technology is a portal for delivering applications and data with greater agility, security, availability, performance, and scalability.

F5’s portfolio of automation, security, performance, and insight capabilities empowers customers to create, secure, and operate adaptive applications that reduce costs, improve operations, and better protect users.

“With the increasing necessity for digitalisation in the workspace, now more than ever, organisations need proven solutions to help secure their businesses. Adding F5 to our existing portfolio gives South Asian Technologies, a more omniscient opportunity to equip our partners and customers with best-in-class application security and delivery solutions. As F5 enables adaptive applications, the SAT team is ecstatic at the prospect of securing our clientele with robust security offerings that have a proven history with Fortune 500 companies across the globe,” said Sanjaya Padmaperuma, CEO of SAT.

Every company today is in the digital experience business. In the wake of COVID-19, customer expectations are higher than ever, as the experiences garnered are the primary way that people interact and transact with just about every organisation at present.

F5 helps organisations deliver and secure the premium digital facilities that customers demand by enabling adaptive applications which, like living organisms, will naturally adapt based on their environment – growing, shrinking, defending, and healing themselves.

Edgar Dias, Regional Vice President of Channels and Partnerships, Asia Pacific, F5 said, “We are delighted to have a strong partner like SAT to represent F5 in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, providing optimised products and services to our global clientele. As two leading technological organisations obsessed with our customers and ready to help solve their business challenges, I look forward to a successful partnership with SAT.”

In the rapidly burgeoning digital age, the strong partnership between the two organisations will enable organisations to bring extraordinary digital experiences to life.