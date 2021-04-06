Pushpika re-crowned as being separated not a barrier

By Easwaran Rutnam

Pushpika De Silva has been re-crowned as Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World as being separated from her husband or being a single mother does not disqualify her, organisers said today.

Chandimal Jayasinghe, the National Director for Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World told reporters today that he was informed by the world body that the contestant can be disqualified if she was divorced before the final of the local pageant.

“Being separated is not a reason given to disqualify a contestant,” he said.

Meanwhile, an emotional Pushpika De Silva said that she forgives those who hurt her as her religious beliefs tells her to do so.

“Jesus has taught us to love and not hate. We have nothing to gain by being jealous of others,” she said and broke down in tears.

However, Pushpika De Silva said that she filed a Police complaint for the humiliation she faced and will appear before the Police again on Thursday.

She also said that she will use the crown to promote single mothers in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Chandimal Jayasinghe said that the Mrs. World pageant will go ahead as scheduled in Sri Lanka later this year.

He said the world body has not made any indication of withdrawing the event from Sri Lanka as a result of the incident on Sunday.

Pushpika was announced as the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant that was held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo on Sunday.

However, the pageant ended in controversy after reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie announced that Pushpika has been disqualified as she was divorced, and that it was against the regulations for such a contestant to participate.

She thereafter removed the crown from Pushpika and crowned the first runner-up as the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant.

Pushpika then filed a complaint against Caroline Jurie at the Cinnamon Gardens Police.

Caroline Jurie and other parties involved in the controversy recorded statements at the Cinnamon Gardens Police today. (Colombo Gazette)