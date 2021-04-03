Police officer dies after car rams security barrier at US Capitol

“Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we’ll do that,” Robert Contee, the acting chief of Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, said at a news conference.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said it was “with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries”.

In a later statement, she named the officer as William “Billy” Evans, who had been a member of the Capitol Police for 18 years and was part of the department’s first responders unit.