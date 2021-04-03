Police, military, STF deployed to churches for Easter

The Police, military and the Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed to churches for Easter Sunday.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a special security plan has been implemented at churches around the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that most officers have been deployed to churches in Negombo, Chilaw and Batticaloa.

He said that 12040 Police, military and Special Task Force officers have been deployed for the special operation.

This includes 9356 policemen, 146 STF and 2540 military officers have been deployed to provide security at churches and other places of worship on Easter Sunday.

The Police Spokesman said that the Air Force, Navy and Army are part of the military units deployed to churches to provide security for Easter Sunday.

He said that women Police officers have also been deployed as part of the special security operation.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that mobile Police units have also been deployed. (Colombo Gazette)