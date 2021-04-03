Guidelines issued for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Guidelines have been issued for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Ministry of Health said today.

The guidelines cover the activities approved for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

It includes restrictions placed on some Avurudu games.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle said that so far no decision has been taken to enforce travel restrictions during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

However, she said that large gatherings will be prohibited to ensure there is no spread of the coronavirus.

The State Minister said that the public will be urged to ensure existing health guidelines are strictly followed during the holidays.

She said the Government is not keen to enforce travel restrictions as that would prevent families from being united during the festival.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana warned that the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still exists in Sri Lanka.

As a result, he said the health guidelines must continue to be strictly followed to ensure the virus does not spread. (Colombo Gazette)

Download (PDF, 542KB)