Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 579

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 579 this evening, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry of Health, four more deaths linked to the virus were confirmed today.

The latest victims include a 44-year-old female resident of Akurana. She died while undergoing treatment at the Kandy Teaching Hospital.

The second victim confirmed today is a 44-year-old male resident of Rambukkana. He had also died while receiving treatment at the Kandy Teaching Hospital.

The third victim is a 78-year-old male resident of Colombo 10. He died on admission to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The fourth victim is a 37-year-old female resident of Ratnapura. She died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH). (Colombo Gazette)