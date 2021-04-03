BASL calls for action on errant Police officers

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called for action on errant Police officers.

Issuing a statement, the BASL said that it was concerned over the use of force by some errant Police officers.

The BASL is firmly of the view that the use of force should not be used under any circumstances except as provided by law.

“Although it is reported that the authorities concerned have taken action to initiate criminal and other proceedings against some such Police officers, there is an urgent need to address the culture of impunity and permissibility and the systematic issues that enable such Police officers to act in an unlawful manner in complete disregard of not only the law but also the rights of persons whom they are bound to safeguard and protect,” the BASL said.

The BASL said that it would continue to observe the action being taken to address this disturbing trend and stands ready to intervene where necessary.

According to the BASL the failure to hold such errant Police Officers to account would ultimately lead to an erosion in the Rule of Law and the confidence the public have in the Police Department.

The statement also noted that Justice Minister Ali Sabry had recently presented a bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, requiring Magistrates to look into the wellbeing of suspects by visiting them at Police stations monthly.

However, the BASL said that monthly visits will be insufficient to address Police brutality in Sri Lanka and so there needs to be a concerted effort by all authorities, including the National Police Commission and the Human Rights Commission to address the issue. (Colombo Gazette)