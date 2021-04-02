Vision Care makes it 8 years as “Fashionable Eyewear Partner” at CFW

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest eye care solutions provider, has extended its longstanding partnership with the Colombo Fashion Week (CFW) for the 8th consecutive year by teaming up as the “Fashionable Eyewear Partner” for the 2021 edition of Sri Lanka’s most prestigious fashion event that was held across 3 days at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Vision Care collaborated with several designers including Emerging Designers Chamanka Pehesara, Divya Jayawickrama, Hashani Fernando, Naduni Katuwandeniya on Day 1, as well as established designers Dinushi Pamunuwa, Charini Suriyage, Conscience on Day 2 and Nilusha Maddumage and Ayesh Milendra on Day 3 who used top global brands such as D&G, Prada, Ray Ban and Vogue in their creations. In addition to these brands, Vision Care also offers customers a wide array of top global brands for frames and sunglasses such as, Emperor, Armani, Michael Kors, Polaroid, Bvlgari, Vintage, Polarsun, Carrera, Coach, Oakley, Gucci, Porsche and many others.

Harsha Maduranga – General Manager of Vision Care stated, “The Colombo Fashion Week is probably the most prestigious event in Sri Lanka’s fashion calendar and every year all eyes are on the fashion designers to see what sort of amazing creations they come up with. Vision Care is proud to be a part of this event as the “Fashionable Eyewear Partner” for the 8th consecutive year. It goes without saying that our wide range of world-class, trendy eyewear brands fits seamlessly into this world of fashion. We are thrilled to have worked with several highly-talented emerging as well as established designers who incorporated our eyewear elegantly into their exquisite fashion creations.”

Colombo Fashion Week is a developmental project that aims to drive progressive change in every aspect of the fashion industry in Sri Lanka. Since its inception in 2003, CFW has focused on nurturing the next generation of Sri Lankan fashion designers. In its 18th year, the 2021 edition of CFW is themed as the “Week of Circularity” where the focus is on encouraging the fashion design industry of Sri Lanka to transform itself and create fashion products which are relevant to the new environment. Given the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 is seen as the year of transformation for the fashion industry. Having restructured significantly in 2020, like many other industries, the fashion industry is attempting to make changes to align to the realities of the new normal where consumption patterns have changed drastically.