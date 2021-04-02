Two suspects arrested for promoting extremism using WhatsApp

Two individuals have been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for promoting extremism in Sri Lanka through social media.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspects were arrested from Kattankudy in Batticaloa.

He said the two individuals had promoted extremism and Wahabism via social media.

The suspects are among six people who had been deported from Qatar on 21st November 2020.

The TID had arrested four of the suspects earlier, while the remaining two from the group were arrested today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects had promoted extremism and Wahabism to Sri Lankans via a WhatsApp group.

They are accused of sharing various videos and photographs linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIS), and the mastermind of the Easter Sunday terror attacks Zahran Hashim.

The two suspects arrested today have been identified as a 27- year-old and a 28-year-old.

The two men have been detained by the TID for further interrogation, while the TID is to obtain a detention order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Eight suspects have been arrested on charges of promoting extremism and Wahabism in Sri Lanka in March 2021, alone.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne told Colombo Gazette that the military is on alert over attempts to promote terrorism and extremism in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)