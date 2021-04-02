Softlogic GLOMARK supermarket now at CR & FC

As a revolutionary modern trade retailer in the Market, Softlogic GLOMARK expands its presence even further in the Sri Lankan modern trade sphere with another one of a kind GLOBAL Supermarket experience in the heart of Colombo at CR & FC. The CR & FC based flagship store is the tenth supermarket outlet in the Softlogic GLOMARK chain located at 24, Malalasekera Mawatha, Colombo 7. GLOMARK CR & FC is now open with the promise to bring the best of local and international shopping to elevate its exclusive lifestyle offering to a discerning clientele. The flagship store combines the convenience of grocery shopping with an extended bakery range and an assortment of hot food, organic produce, household goods, a ground floor Asiri Pharmacy and a Softlogic Max with an extended area for consumer electronics and furniture.

Chairman / Managing Director of Softlogic Holdings PLC Mr. Ashok Pathirage, who graced the occasion on Wednesday (31), at a grand ceremony said, “It is a proud and exciting occasion where we take the global inspirational supermarket experience to a greater, influential customer segment. With this flagship store, Softlogic GLOMARK offers a product range that enhances the lifestyle and offers an inspirational shopping experience for those in one of Colombo’s most exclusive addresses. Furthermore, the customer experience will further be enhanced by the inclusion of a fully-fledged Consumer Electronics range powered by Softlogic MAX, a complete range of quality pharmacy products with Asiri Pharmacies, a masterpiece selection of furniture by Softlogic Furniture and a unique bakery range and a one-of-a-kind hot food variety with a fusion twist.”

The new supermarket promises to be a different experience than a usual supermarket. “GLOMARK offers a wide range of items and the best in service for an unparalleled consumer experience. The modern trade venture by Softlogic stocks the widest selection, sourced from around the world, delivering freshness and high quality for a one-of-a-kind experience. We have some of the freshest produce including a range of organic foods and many exclusive products which the local customers can only find in GLOMARK” said Andrew Dalby, CEO of Softlogic Supermarkets (Pvt) Ltd. “There will also be a range of juicy meats; a deli range; a wide range of healthy and tasty bakes; organic produce; and an assortment of hot food. He added, “Everyone is very health-conscious with the post pandemic new normalcy, we have taken all the steps according to health regulations to make GLOMARK CR & FC a safe space for all our customers and GLOMARK CR & FC makes it easy for a person to do all the shopping in one place. No more wading through a lot of traffic and washing hands many times at several outlets to buy the goods you need.”

Speaking further, Ashok Pathirage, Chairman / Managing Director of Softlogic Holdings PLC said, “The Softlogic Group is committed to enhancing the lifestyle of all Sri Lankans. It is this commitment that has prompted us to venture into the business verticals of ICT, Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Automobiles and Leisure. With this the tenth and the Flagship Store, we have renewed our commitment to the retail sector. I wish to congratulate the team for the rapid growth of the Softlogic GLOMARK brand in Sri Lanka in the space of just 2 ½ years. We invite you to experience the convenience and inspiration of Softlogic GLOMARK CR & FC.”

ABOUT SOFTLOGIC HOLDINGS PLC

Softlogic Holdings PLC, is one of Sri Lanka’s most dynamic and progressive conglomerates, with industry leadership in six business verticals — ICT, Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Automobiles and Leisure. The Group employs over 11,000 people in Sri Lanka and Australia and operates an asset base of over USD 750 Mn to generate an annual turnover of more than USD 420 Mn. Softlogic’s diverse industry portfolio is a key factor in its ability to create value, providing it with the choice to make investments across a broad spectrum of businesses, wherever an opportunity is perceived to enhance sustainable returns to its shareholders. The Group’s representations and strategic alliances with reputed global institutions and large multinational corporations confirm its unparalleled local stature.