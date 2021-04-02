Seventy people test positive for coronavirus in Colombo

Another 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Colombo District.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said it was the highest number of detections to be made in the country in the 24-hours ending at 06am today.

They were among 211 infected individuals reported during this period.

The NOCPC said 197 infected people were detected from within the country, while 14 individuals were Sri Lankans who had returned from overseas.

Among the detections from within the country, 25 were reported from the Gampaha District, 23 from the Jaffna District, and 79 from the remaining Districts.

The detections were made after the health authorities had conducted 8.848 PCR tests yesterday.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 92,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 89,406 recoveries, and 2,939 still under medical care.

The NOCPC said 9,011 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine at 99 Government-run quarantine centres located across the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the coronavirus increased to 571 after three more deaths were reported yesterday.

The victims were from the Katugasthota, Eheliyagoda, and Panadura areas. (Colombo Gazette)