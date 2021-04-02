Random PCR tests to be carried out during the New Year

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Random PCR tests will be carried out during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that random PCR and rapid antigen tests have been continuously conducted across the island over the past few months.

He said the tests were being conducted as part of the Health Ministry’s Covid containment process.

Dr. Samaraweera said that regional epidemiologists have been instructed to conduct more random PCR tests in view of the upcoming New Year festive season.

He said instructions have been issued to conduct the tests on specific groups that pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus to areas outside Colombo.

The Chief Epidemiologist said the random PCR tests will be focused on factory workers, especially in the Board of Investment Free Trade Zones.

He further said the tests will also be conducted targeting construction sites in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)