Police arrest President’s Counsel impersonator

A suspect has been arrested on charges of defrauding the public by impersonating a President’s Counsel.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the man is a 38- year-old resident of Baseline Road, Borella.

He said the suspect had obtained money from various people by posing to be a President’s Counsel and a member of the Western Province Provincial Council.

The suspect had defrauded people over various promises, including obtaining jobs and lands.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Borella Police had seized two seals containing the imprints of a President’s Counsel and Provincial Councilor.

He said the Police have filed charges of defrauding and impersonation against the suspect.

The man will be produced before Courts today, while the Borella Police is conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)