No more infections detected at Ananda College

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Students and staff members of Ananda College, Colombo have tested negative following the detection of a Covid infected teacher yesterday.

Colombo Municipal Council Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette that PCR tests were conducted on the close associates of the infected teacher.

She said all tests results had returned negative this morning, while those identified as direct contacts of the teacher have been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

A male teacher at Ananda College, Colombo had been detected with COVID-19 yesterday.

Health authorities from the Colombo Municipal Council had immediately conducted contact tracing, and had identified teachers and students who had come into direct contact with the infected teacher.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the infected individual had been residing at the school hostel, at the time he had tested positive.

All students, teachers, and staff members of the school who had come into contact with the infected teacher had been subjected to PCR tests yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)