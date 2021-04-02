Namal appoints committee to oversee Sri Lanka Cricket till polls

Sports Namal Rajapaksa has appointed a five-member Cricket Management Committee to oversee the operations of the Sri Lanka Cricket board until the elections in May.

Elections to appoint a new board to Sri Lanka Cricket will take place on 20 May 2021.

The Sports Minister has appointed Professor Arjuna de Silva as the head of the Cricket Management Committee.

Former cricketer Ashley de Silva, Sujeewa Mudalige, Uchitha Wickramasinghe and Amal Edirisooriya will serve as members of the committee. (Colombo Gazette)