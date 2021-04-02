Heat weather advisory issued for parts of Sri Lanka

A heat weather advisory has been issued for parts of Sri Lanka by the Department of Meteorology.

The heat weather advisory has been issued for the Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Monaragala and Hambantota Districts.

The Department of Meteorology said that extremely hot weather will be experienced in parts of these districts tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, except for evening thundershowers at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island tomorrow.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces in the morning.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Northern and North-Central provinces and in the Puttalam District. (Colombo Gazette)