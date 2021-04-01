SJB claims NMRA politicized

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has accused the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) of being politicized.

SJB MP Rajitha Senaratne told reporters today that the decision to approve the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China shows the political influence on the administration.

He said the Chinese vaccine was not subjected to any tests and the results of the alleged tests conducted on the vaccine had been disregarded in order for it to be approved for use in Sri Lanka.

MP Senaratne said the World Health Organization itself is yet to grant approval for the use of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The SJB MP said the National Medicines Regulatory Authority is filled with issues at present.

He pointed out that the NMRA was initially established by him under Professor Senaka Bibile’s system, while the Act pertaining to the Authority was compiled after consulting various experts

MP Senaratne said the experts were granted power to appoint suitable candidates to the NMRA Board, following which Professor Lal Jayathileka was appointed as the Chairman and Professor Krishantha Weerasuriya was appointed as the CEO.

The former Health Minister questioned as to why the NMRA was still in operation, as it was clearly politicized under the current Government.

He said the Government should shut down the NMRA instead of wasting money for its operations.

MP Rajitha Senaratne further said this matter will be raised in Parliament soon in order to safeguard the public, who he said will be severely affected as a result of the decisions being taken by the NMRA.

He further accused the NMRA of announcing programmes that had already been passed by the Cabinet under the former Government as fresh projects. (Colombo Gazette)