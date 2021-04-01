Ravi granted bail over 2016 bond scam

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been granted bail over the 2016 Central Bank bond scam.

Karunanayake and six others were granted bail by the Colombo High Court today.

The former Finance Minister was arrested on 17th March, and was continuously further remanded till today.

Ravi Karunanayake was arrested after Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments before the trial-at-bar hearing the case on the bond scam.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam.

Karunanayake and the other suspects are accused of misappropriating funds to the value of Rs. 1.5 billion.

They have been accused of misappropriating the funds during the second bond auction carried out on 31st March 2016. (Colombo Gazette)