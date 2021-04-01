More people found to be infected in Jaffna

Another 38 people infected with the coronavirus have been detected from the Jaffna District.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said they were among a total of 264 infected individuals detected during the 24 hours ending at 06am today.

According to the NOCPC, 21 infected people were detected in Jaffna, six in Sandilipay, four in Nallur, two each from Kopay, Kaithady, and Uduvil, and one person from Kodikamam.

Meanwhile, the highest number of infections were detected from the Gampaha District with 59 infected people, followed by 52 from the Colombo District and 95 from the remaining Districts.

The detections were made after the health authorities conducted 7,835 PCR tests across the country yesterday (31).

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 92, 705 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, with 89,250 recoveries, and 2,887 in medical care.

The NOCPC said 8,907 people are undergoing mandatory quarantine at 99 Military operated quarantine centres located across the country.

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported yesterday, increasing the total death toll to 568.

The victims are residents of Wattala and Eravur. (Colombo Gazette)