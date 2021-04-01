Four suspects arrested for promoting ideology of Zaharan Hashim

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Four suspects have been arrested for promoting the ideology of the mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks Zaharan Hashim.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that two of the suspects were arrested in Colombo by the Terrorist Investigations Department (TID).

He said that one suspect is a 31-year-old resident of Wellampitiya while the other suspect is a 32-year-old resident of Thihariya.

The Police said that the two suspects had promoted the ideology of Zaharan Hashim on the internet.

The two suspects had been employed in Qatar but were deported to Sri Lanka last November.

They created a WhatsApp group to promote Zaharan Hashim’s teachings while they were in Qatar.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that one of the two suspects had published a video of a prayer being recited by Zaharan Hashim and his photograph just hours after the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said that another two suspects were arrested in Muttur over links to Zaharan Hashim.

The two suspects are aged 37 and 38 and are residents of Muttur.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that in 2018 the two suspects had facilitated the conducting of classes for students to promote Zaharan Hashim’s teachings. (Colombo Gazette)