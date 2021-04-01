Driver flees after vehicle kills 3 in Haggala

The driver of a lorry had fled after his vehicle crashed into a three-wheeler killing three women in Nuwara Eliya today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the lorry had collided with the three-wheeler in the Haggala area this afternoon.

He said the lorry had toppled over after crashing into the three-wheeler from behind.

DIG Ajith Rohana said three female passengers travelling in the three-wheeler had died in the accident.

He said the driver of the three-wheeler has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The Police Spokesman said the accident had occurred as a result of the driver of the lorry being unable to control his vehicle.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the driver of the lorry had fled the area following the accident, while the assistant has been arrested by the Police.

He said the Police have commenced a manhunt for the driver, while further investigations are underway into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)