Crepe Runner opens its fourth outlet at Marine Drive, Kollupitiya

Colombo’s favorite crepe joint, Crepe Runner, joins the iconic Marine Drive food hub with the grand opening of its fourth outlet – the Crepe Runner Café. The café recently opened its doors to the public for dine-in, take away and delivery services.

The Crepe Runner Café is conveniently located at the heart of Kollupitiya and is easily accessible through Marine Drive. Open Tuesday to Thursday from 2pm to 10pm and Friday to Sunday from 2pm to 11pm, customers can now enjoy phenomenal views of the ocean and witness epic sunsets all while feasting on the delectable range of sweet and savory crepes Crepe Runner is famous for.

Crepe Runner’s story of success dates back to January 2019 with a simple food truck promising a revolutionary change to the food scene in Sri Lanka. They were the first ever food truck to offer sweet and savory crepes in the streets of Colombo with a capacity to serve over 200 crepes a day. Due to overwhelming demand from their growing base of customers, Crepe Runner opened two more outlets; a café in Galle Road, Mount Lavinia and an outlet at the Food Court of Cool Planet, Maharagama. The newest café down Marine Drive is their second biggest outlet to open.

The new outlet will see several new additions to its menu alongside its signature range of sweet and savory crepes. By popular demand, Crepe Runner’s latest addition includes Loaded Fries topped off with either spicy meat or melted cheese. Their range house beverages will now offer a variety of hot and cold coffees, coffee frappes and hot chocolate. All items at Crepe Runner are made to order and made to perfection with guaranteed consistency throughout all outlets.

‘We are thrilled to launch our fourth outlet and second café within a very short span of just two years since we started. The business has continued to grow bigger over the years and we are so grateful for our loyal customers and our hard-working team. We started Crepe Runner with a food truck running on the very same Marine Drive in Bambalapitiya and we are beyond excited to open our café on the same stretch to give our customers more of their favorite crepes’ shares Founder, Abdus Salaam.

Recently, Crepe Runner was awarded the merit award at SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2020 under the category of Small Medium Enterprises for the brand’s rapid growth and success in the market.