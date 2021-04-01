Contact tracing underway after Ananda teacher tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Contact tracing is underway after a teacher at Ananda College, Colombo tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the infected individual was a male teacher employed at the school.

He said the teacher, who had been residing at the school hostel, had tested positive today.

Baalasooriya said health authorities are conducting PCR tests on all teachers, staff, and students who are residents of the school hostel and may have come into contact with the infected teacher.

He further said all students, teachers and other staff of the school who may have come into contact with the infected teacher will also be isolated and subjected to PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette that a team of health authorities have been deployed to the school.

She said the team will conduct necessary PCR test on immediate contacts of the infected teacher.

Dr. Guruge further said other quarantine measures, including contact tracing and isolation, will also be implemented. (Colombo Gazette)