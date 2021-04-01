China offers to work with other countries in Hambantota and Port City

China has offered to work with other countries in Hambantota and in the Colombo Port City.

The Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, paid a courtesy call on State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya at the Foreign Ministry today.

The State Minister of Regional Cooperation conveyed the sincere appreciation of the Government of Sri Lanka for consistent support given by China to Sri Lanka during the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The Ambassador of China reiterated their commitment to work together to pursue investment and business opportunities with third-party countries in the Colombo Port City and the Hambantota Special Investment Zone.

The Foreign Ministry said that the State Minister also invited Ambassador Zhenghong to take part in the inaugural seminar/webinar series being organized by the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute (LKI) with the participation of students, academia and think tanks which the Chinese Ambassador graciously accepted. (Colombo Gazette)