Suspect arrested in Chavakachcheri over hacking of US bank accounts

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A suspect has been arrested in Chavakachcheri over a racket where US bank accounts were hacked and money was transferred to his account.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the 41-year-old suspect was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Investigators had found Rs. 13.4 million in an account maintained by the suspect in a private bank.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect had managed to obtain the funds with the assistance of accomplices based in the US.

The accomplices had hacked into US bank accounts and transferred money to the suspect based in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna.

According to the Police, the accomplices are offered a commission for their role in the racket.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that since last April Rs. 140 million has been transferred to local bank accounts in similar rackets.

The Police said that since April last year 30 suspects have been arrested in Sri Lanka over money laundering.

Just recently a 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Vavuniya after a complaint had been received over a similar incident.

The CID is conducting further investigations into hacking incidents following complaints received by Visa International. (Colombo Gazette)