Special teams appointed to probe import of swords linked to Easter attacks

Two Police teams headed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) have been appointed to investigate the importation of swords linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera informed the Court of Appeal today that the two teams consist of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He further informed court that the CID teams have been appointed on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremaratne.

The Attorney General added that investigations will be conducted on the importation of 6000 swords during the Easter Sunday attacks.

Following the attacks, the Police seized swords and knives from multiple locations.

Thereafter, in May 2019, the Police requested the public to handover illegal swords and kris knives to the nearest police station.

The request was made as the Police continued conducting search operations around the island following the Easter Sunday attacks.

In December 2020, swords seized at some places of worship following the Easter Sunday attacks were presented before the Presidential Commission investigating the attacks.

The swords were presented to the commission by former Minister of Muslim Religious Affairs M. H. A. Haleem. (Colombo Gazette)