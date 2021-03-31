Special security plan for churches and hotels

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A special security plan is to be implemented from 1st to 5th April at key locations, including churches and hotels.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne told Colombo Gazette that the special security plan is being implemented in view of Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday is marked on Sunday, the 4th of April, 2021, while it also commemorates the second anniversary of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Brigadier Premaratne said the Army Headquarters has issued specific instructions to Security Force Commanders to conduct area specific assessments and to identify the necessary security requirements.

He said the Military has already commenced conducting the necessary assessments.

The Military spokesman further said Security Force Commanders have also been instructed to liase with the Police while conducting the area assessments.

Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne said the Police will be implementing the main security plan, while the Military will provide necessary assistance.

He said assistance will be provided via surveillance, mobile patrols, and essential deployments, while the Military is currently engaged in enhancing the security plan of the Police.

Brigadier Premaratne said the Military and Police will enforce joint security arrangements in view of Easter Sunday.

He said despite the security plan being implemented from tomorrow (01) to 5th April, the two security forces were already enhancing necessary security arrangements.

The Military spokesman said key locations including churches and hotels will be identified to beef up security.

Special security plans are underway after over 250 people were killed and over 500 people were injured in the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. Multiple churches and hotels were targeted in the attacks by a number of suicide bombers.

The Catholic Church of Ceylon has been constantly demanding justice for the victims and their families, while it submitted fresh demands to the Government recently.

The final report by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks has also recommended criminal action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera over the attacks. (Colombo Gazette)