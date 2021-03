The Sri Lanka Rupee hit a new record low against the US Dollar today.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said the selling rate of the US Dollar closed at Rs. 202.04 today.

Meanwhile, the buying rate of the US Dollar stood at Rs. 197.62 for the day.

According to CBSL data, the Rupee has seen a continuous depreciation against the US Dollar over the last few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)