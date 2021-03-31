Jaffna cluster continues to grow with another 20 infected

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Jaffna cluster continued to grow with another 20 people found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The National Operations Center for the Prevention of Covid 19 said that as of this morning (Wednesday) another 20 people tested positive for the coronavirus while last morning there were 17 new cases reported.

The Divisional Secretary of the Jaffna Divisional Secretariat S. Sutharsan said that the results of a number of PCR tests were still awaited.

He said that several shops in parts of Jaffna also remained closed as more people were found to be infected.

Meanwhile, residents in some parts of Jaffna have been isolated with the residents told to stay indoors.

Officials said that over 1000 families in Jaffna have been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 said that on Sunday 63 people tested positive for the virus and this included 29 from Chunnakam, 23 from the Jaffna town area, and 23 from Kopay.

All schools in Jaffna have been temporarily closed as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly is some areas in the District.

Schools in the Jaffna Education Zone have been closed for one week from Monday.

On Saturday 88 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus in Jaffna, while last Friday 23 people were found to be infected and on Thursday the number stood at 77.

Local officials have also banned weddings, gatherings and other events in Jaffna until further notice.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the number of people attending funerals in Jaffna.

Local officials said that restrictions have also been imposed on unnecessary movements by the public in Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)