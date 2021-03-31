Committee to study political parties with racial or religious names

A committee has been appointed by the National Election Commission to study political parties with racial or religious names.

The National Election Commission has decided to appoint a 5-member committee to study the matter.

In a statement issued today, the National Election Commission said that the committee will also study the constitution of the respective political parties.

A number of minority political parties with names of a race or religion are registered in Sri Lanka.

The Election Commission had recently said that political parties with racial or religious names will not be registered in future.

A political party is treated as a recognized political party for the purpose of elections under Section 7 of the Parliamentary Elections Act No 1 of 1981 as amended by Parliamentary Elections (Amendments) Act No 58 of 2009.

The Elections Commission publishes a newspaper notice before January 31 every year (if the law has not directed otherwise) calling for applications to register new political parties.

However, if an election is announced during the month of January, the notice is published after the lapse of 30 days from the date of the election. (Colombo Gazette)