Canadian foreign employment racket operating in Colombo busted

A Canadian foreign employment racket operating in Colombo has been busted, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a suspect linked to the racket was arrested yesterday (Tuesday).

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested the 29-year-old suspect in Panadura.

The suspect had been operating a number of foreign employment agencies in Colombo through which he had offered to send people to Canada.

The suspect had obtained around Rs. 3 million from a number of people after promising them employment in Canada.

However, after obtaining the money he had been reported missing.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was arrested following a complaint received by the Police.

The Police Spokesman warned that a number of fake foreign employment agencies are operating in Colombo.

He urged the public to be vigilant of such fake foreign employment agencies. (Colombo Gazette)