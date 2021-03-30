US committed to enhancing the safety of Sri Lankans

The American people are committed to enhancing the safety of Sri Lankans, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka said today.

The Embassy said that on March 27, the Sri Lanka Life Saving (SLLS) organization held a graduation ceremony for trainees who recently completed an intensive training conducted in partnership with the United States.

The Beach Bronze Medallion workshop, which provided first-responder training and education for civilians at the SLS headquarters in Mount Lavinia Beach, was part of an effort by the U.S. Embassy’s Civil Military Support Element (CMSE) to help prevent drownings in Sri Lanka.

The United States provided medical training and medical first-responder materials for the free workshop, which ran from January 24 to March 27, 2021. Participants focused on physical fitness, medical first responder training, rescue swimming, warning signs/flags, and characteristics of dangerous currents. SLLS is the national body for lifesaving and water safety-related activities in Sri Lanka.

“The American people are committed to enhancing the safety of Sri Lankans – we’re proud to help build water safety skills that may save the lives of so many people, including children,” said Weston Kennedy of the U.S. Embassy at the graduation ceremony.

The U.S. Embassy is working to increase water safety among Sri Lankans of all ages and backgrounds. U.S. Embassy staff have also partnered with the Ministries of Health, Education, and Tourism to support the establishment of the first national water safety policy.

In July 2020, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Alaina B. Teplitz donated rescue boat engines and other lifesaving equipment to SLLS president Asanka Nanayakkara in Bentota. The donation included Suzuki 40hp outboard motors for use with inflatable rescue boats, 44 safety helmets for boat operators, 11 rescue ropes, and 22 life buoys rings.