Significant increase reported in domestic violence

A significant increase has been reported in domestic violence in Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said most incidents have been reported from the Central hills and surrounding estate areas.

He said the body of a woman that was found floating in the Upper Kotmale reservoir on Friday (25) has been found to be a murder.

Investigations conducted by the Thalawakele Police have revealed that the victim is a 28-year-old resident of Agarapathana.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman had been murdered after being attacked by her 30-year-old husband.

He had later transported her body in a van and had dumped it in the Upper Kotmale reservoir.

Investigations by the Agarapathana Police have found that the man had killed the woman over a long-standing family dispute.

The Police Spokesman said the post mortem examination was conducted yesterday, while the Magisterial Inquiry will be conducted by the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate.

DIG Ajith Rohana said there is a significant increase in domestic violence, resulting in murder.

He said there have been multiple reports over the last few months of couples fighting, resulting in either the man or woman being killed.

DIG Rohana urged those facing domestic violence and couples with issues to reach out to the Child and Women Bureau of the Police Department, in order to prevent deaths. (Colombo Gazette)