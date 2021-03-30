Ravi Karunanayake further remanded over bond scam

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been remanded till 1st April over the case filed on the 2016 Central Bank bond scam.

The former Finance Minister and seven others were remanded by the Colombo High Court today.

The Court further announced that it will decide on whether or not to grant bail to the suspects, when the case is taken up for hearing on 1st April.

Karunanayake was arrested on 17th March, after Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments before the trial-at-bar hearing the case on the bond scam.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam.

Karunanayake and the other suspects are accused of misappropriating funds to the value of Rs. 1.5 billion during the second bond auction carried out in 2016. (Colombo Gazette)