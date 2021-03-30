Policeman who went berserk and assaulted driver arrested

A policeman who went berserk and assaulted a lorry driver in Pannipitiya has been arrested.

The policeman was interdicted yesterday for assaulting the motorist and jumping on him on the road.

A video circulating on social media showed the traffic policeman pushing the man onto the road and then jumping on his body.

The policeman falls in the process but is helped up by others.

The policeman is also heard verbally abusing the man using foul language.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the policeman was arrested following an investigation over his conduct.

He said that the policeman is attached to the Maharagama Police and the incident had occurred in Pannipitiya last morning.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a lorry had knocked a traffic policeman in Pannipitiya.

The policeman was admitted to the Kalubowila hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry was then assaulted by another policeman.

However, DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police cannot behave in this manner even if the motorist was at fault. (Colombo Gazette)