No objections from India to Moragoda’s appointment

India has not objected to the appointment of former Minister Milinda Moragoda as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, the Government said today.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said that the Cabinet has not been informed of any objections raised by New Delhi.

He told reporters at the post Cabinet press conference today that Moragoda is expected to assume duties in India soon.

The Parliament High Posts Committee had, last September, approved the appointment of eight new diplomats to represent Sri Lanka, including Milinda Moragoda.

Moragoda has been appointed as a Cabinet rank envoy who will directly respond to the President and Prime Minister.

Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York Mohan Peiris, Ambassador to China Dr. Palitha Kohona, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Geneva C.A. Chandraprema, Ambassador to Japan Sajiv Gunasekara and Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the United States Ravinatha Aryasinha were among those appointed at the time.

All the new envoys have since assumed duties in the respective countries but Moragoda is yet to leave for New Delhi. (Colombo Gazette)