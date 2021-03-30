HCL Technologies marks 500 workforce milestones during six months of operations in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies (HCL), a USD10Billion global technology company, which inaugurated its Global Development Center in Sri Lanka in September 2020 had announced its aim to create 3,000 jobs in three to five years. In continuation with its commitment, HCL Sri Lanka has within the first two quarters staffed 500+ amidst the challenging pandemic times. These jobs are largely for Application & Product Development, Digital Technologies, Networking & Cloud Solutions and Infrastructure Services.

HCL was recently ranked 30 by Forbes as one of The World’s Best Employers for 2020, honoring HCL among the top global employers in the world. The company as part of its support for the government skilling mission has launched HCL TechBee – an early career program for A level completed students. The program equips selected candidates with future-ready IT skills, which otherwise are performed by IT graduates. Candidates undergo a year long training and apprenticeship to become software engineer / analyst.

Key Highlights of the TechBee program:

Eligible students who wish to enroll in the program must take an online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT). HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check your aptitude in areas of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics), Logical Reasoning and English language.

Students who get selected for TechBee get a stipend during their internship on live HCL projects.

Candidates who complete the TechBee training program become full-time HCL employees and enjoy the same career progression and benefits covering higher education, healthcare, as well as a range of employee welfare programs.

Post becoming a full-time employee at HCL the candidates can continue their graduation program at the Horizon Campus.

Students can apply for TechBee program by visiting the website: https://hclsrilanka.com/techbee/.

“We are delighted to launch TechBee in Sri Lanka,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “The youth represent the future and skilling is the best way for local talent to take up the global demand in ICT positions. TechBee is a very disruptive skilling program and is a testament of our resolve to build a skilled and employable talent pool in the country. We are excited by the opportunities this country has to offer and we look forward to skill and scale our business operations. We have hired over 500 people in the last six months and we’re expecting this grow dramatically. We look forward to contributing to Sri Lanka’s nation-building activities and working with Horizon Campus in the years to come.”

“It gives me immense pride to see the commitment demonstrated by HCL in developing the ecosystem for the youth of Sri Lanka. It is heartening to see that a global brand like HCL is aligning their programs to the mission of the government of Sri Lanka for creating a strong and robust human capital in the region,” said Sanjaya Mohottala, Chairman of the Board of Investment, Sri Lanka.