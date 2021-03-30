Four elevated railway tracks in Colombo

The Cabinet has granted approval for the construction of four elevated railway tracks within the Colombo city limits.

Cabinet Co-Spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila said the proposal was submitted by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) in order to ease traffic congestion in Colombo.

He said the four elevated railway tracks have been named Raktha, Haritha, Neela, and Dham.

Minister Gammanpila said the Raktha railway track is 42 km long and will be constructed from Ragama to Kottawa via Pitakotte.

The Haritha railway track is 28 km long and will be constructed from Moratuwa to Kelaniya via Narahenpita.

He said the Neela railway track, which is 23 km long, will be constructed from Kottawa to Hunupitiya via Isurupaya in Battaramulla.

Meanwhile, the Dham railway track will be constructed from the Port City in Colombo to Athurugiriya via Borella.

The Cabinet Co-Spokesman said the Government is looking at conducting the construction through private investors under a public-private partnership (PPP). (Colombo Gazette)