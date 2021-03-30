Disabled driver arrested after attempting to knock down a cop in Peliyagoda

A disabled driver was detained in Peliyagoda without a driving licence after he attempted to knock down a policeman.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the motorist was stopped by the traffic police along the Colombo-Negombo road.

On inspection, the Police observed that the driver was disabled and could not use one leg.

Further investigations revealed that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence.

When the Police had told the driver that legal action will be taken against him he attempted to flee.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the driver had attempted to knock down a policeman in the attempt to flee in the car.

However, he said the driver was arrested and the car was seized.

The driver has been charged for attempted murder. (Colombo Gazette)