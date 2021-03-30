CSE closes on a positive footing with highest turnover since February

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded its highest daily turnover of Rs 7.4 bn, since the previous high of Rs 23 bn recorded on 01st February 2021.

Furthermore 6.2 bn crossing of Piramal Glass Ceylon PLC records as the single largest transaction since 01st February 2021. The market further recorded a total share volume of 619,011,539.

The Benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the CSE closed at 7,115.12 Points with an YTD market gain of 5.03% while the S&P SL20 index which features the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the exchange closed at 2,881.67 points.