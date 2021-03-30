Brandix Associates give back to hospitals in fight against COVID-19

As a gesture of gratitude, Associates from Brandix facilities island wide came together to manufacture export quality protective gowns and face masks (PPE) for frontline health workers in COVID-19 hospitals and treatment centers in Sri Lanka. The handover of PPE to these hospitals and treatment centres by Brandix Associates took place over the last few weeks.

In a show of solidarity with healthcare workers risking their health to treat COVID-19 patients, Brandix Associates manufactured export quality protective equipment including 490,000 protective gowns and 250,000 face masks that met the physical and micro-allergy testing standards by the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) prior to distribution. The protective gowns were distributed across 23 hospitals, while the facemasks were handed out to 9 hospitals by Brandix Associates from the community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we have seen in our lives, and there is immense pressure on the frontline health workers treating those affected. Having received treatment for COVID-19 at one of the hospitals, I have seen first-hand the sacrifices made by them for our well-being. It gives me a sense of pride to be able to give back to them by ensuring that the PPE they wear are manufactured to the best standards and will protect them in the line of duty,” commented Nilanka Fernando – Associate Trainer of Brandix.

The Infectious Diseases Hospital, Homagama Hospital and Neville Fernando Hospital in Colombo, Punani Hospital in Batticaloa and Rambukkana Hospital in Kegalle were among those that received sizeable contributions of PPE. Additionally, Kahawatte and Nivithigala Hospitals in Ratnapura, Kegalle Teaching Hospital and Warakapola Hospital from the Kegalle District, and the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama were major beneficiaries of face masks.