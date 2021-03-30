Avurudu events will require prior approval from the authorities, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said last year Avurudu festive events were prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic

He said however, special events for the Avurudu will be permitted to be hosted this year.

DIG Ajith Rohana said those hosting special events for the Avurudu will be required to obtain prior approval from the health authorities and the Police.

He said the events can only be hosted after receiving necessary approvals, while the management should strictly adhere to the quarantine regulations at all times.

The Police Spokesman further said the public have also been permitted to celebrate the Avurudu festival at their homes.

DIG Ajith Rohana said people can celebrate the festival with their immediate family and close relatives at their residences.

He urged the public to strictly follow the quarantine regulations while engaging in the festivities. (Colombo Gazette)