Two arrested for promoting LTTE on YouTube and website

Two suspects have been arrested for promoting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Jaffna.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the two suspects were a 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.

They have been arrested on charges of operating a website and a YouTube channel promoting the LTTE and related terrorism activities.

He further said the suspects were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

They were arrested following a special raid conducted on an office situated on Nawalar Street in Jaffna this morning.

The TID had traced the website and YouTube channel that had been in operation for several months.

The two social media platforms are said to have promoted the LTTE’s ideology with contents of late LTTE leader Prabakharan’s speeches, and the symbols of the banned terrorist outfit.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the website and YouTube channel had caused disharmony amongst the ethnic groups of Sri Lanka.

He said the suspects were arrested in connection to the operation of the website and YouTube channel.

The TID had also seized five desktops and five laptops from the suspect’s office.

DIG Ajith Rohana said they will be charged under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) on charges of promoting terrorism.

He added that the two suspects will be transferred to the TID office in Colombo for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)