Star Garments Group opens eleventh factory in Buttala

Leading global manufacturing company Star Garments Group (‘Star’) recently established a state-of-the-art factory in Buttala in the Monaragala District, with the view of promoting inclusive growth and supporting the nation’s efforts in uplifting regional economies. This is the group’s eleventh factory in Sri Lanka and will go on to provide job opportunities for over 1,000 people.

The facility is equipped with modern infrastructure and technology to produce cut and sew knit clothing to some of the world’s renowned brands. It will generate over Rs. 60 million directly to the local community every month and facilitate the country’s export revenue by contributing around USD12 million annually.

On the opening of the new factory, President and CEO of Komar, Charlie Komar said, “This investment reaffirms our long-term commitment to Sri Lanka’s apparel industry and paves the way towards stimulating economic empowerment among rural towns and villages. This is undoubtedly the future of the industry and we are inspired to be a part of this. We are challenging the status quo by going beyond conventional thinking to embrace a culture and philosophy where corporate responsibility including sustainability produce both thriving communities and successful enterprises.”

Star has been a catalyst in the growth of Sri Lanka’s apparel sector with over four decades of experience. The world-class apparel sourcing, design and manufacturing company currently employs a team of over 8,000 people across all its factories, and has a distinctive reputation of being one of the most innovative and sustainable entities in the country.

The company’s 70,000 sq. ft Innovation Center was named the 2020 Merit Award Winner for Sustainability at the AIA New York’s annual Design Awards. It is the first Passive House design in Southeast Asia. Together with the CarbonNeutral® certification across all its 14 facilities, Star takes great pride in being the largest carbon neutral company in Sri Lanka and the only one in the apparel sector to have all its facilities internationally certified as carbon neutral.

A. Sukumaran, Managing Director – Star Garments Group, said, “We believe the future of the apparel industry in Sri Lanka lies in establishing purpose-driven infrastructure within communities, be it towns or villages, breaking away from the traditional norm of being based in industrial parks. This will spur inclusive economic growth which is highly beneficial to the country in many aspects. Our Star factory at Buttala reflects our intention and passion in this regard.”

Star is a Komar company, a global apparel products company, specializing in the design, marketing, sourcing and distribution of sleepwear, loungewear, intimates, and layering products. Established in 1908, Komar today manages a diverse portfolio consisting over 100 owned, licensed and private label brands.