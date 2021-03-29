Soar to new heights with Hilton Colombo’s “Heli-Cation” package

Hilton Colombo has teamed up with Sakurai Aviation and Wingway Holidays to announce a get-away like no other with their one-of-a-kind “Heli-Cation” package.

Taking the idea of a staycation to new heights, this package offers you and three friends the chance to rise above the tumult of the times with a 20-minute private helicopter flight-seeing tour over Colombo’s landmarks and stunning coastline.

The USD $650++ package features accommodation in a corner suite, USD $75 (14,000 LKR) in F&B credit vouchers that can be used at any of the hotels’ restaurants and bars, a 20-minute private helicopter tour of Colombo on a Robinson 66 Helicopter and breakfast for two at the Graze Kitchen restaurant.

“Our newly launched “Heli-Cation” package is ideal for surprise proposals, anniversaries and birthdays or just the chance to experience something truly unique with friends. Whatever the reason, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will be cherished forever,” said Hilton Colombo General Manager Manesh Fernando.

Lavish treatment awaits guests who book the helicopter packages, including round-trip transportation from the Hilton Colombo to the heli-pad, special refreshments and photographs to remember the occasion.

For 33 years the Hilton Colombo has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. Located in the heart of the business capital and adjacent to the World Trade Center, with stunning views of the Indian Ocean and offering the most meeting space in the city, the 382 room Hilton Colombo is the ideal venue for leisure or business travel. A variety of specialty cuisines can be found in one of the hotels’ six restaurants and bars.

Contact Hilton Colombo on 011-2492492 for details and to make a reservation.