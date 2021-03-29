Seven injured after fire destroys fishing trawler in Dikkowita

Seven people sustained injuries after a fire destroyed a fishing trawler in Dikkowita today.

The fire had occurred at the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

The Sri Lanka Navy Fire Fighting Unit managed to extinguish the fire in the trawler at the harbour.

According to the Navy, the Command Operations Room (West) had dispatched two Navy firefighting teams along with two fire engines to the location to extinguish the flames that spread through the trawler ‘Lanka Matha’ which was at the harbour.

Navy firefighters, the Colombo Municipal Council Fire Service Department, personnel of Coast Guard Station in Dikkowita and a group of people in the area managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vessels. (Colombo Gazette)